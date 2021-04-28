Louisiana House committee advances bill to legalize recreational marijuana use

A bill to legalize recreational marijuana in Louisiana advanced from a House committee on Tuesday, April 27, for the first time ever after three Republicans on the panel agreed to move the measure forward for a wider debate, The News Star reports.

Mandeville Republican Rep. Richard Nelson’s HB524 to legalize marijuana cleared the House Criminal Justice Committee on a 7-5 vote and advanced to the full House.

A second bill by New Orleans Democratic Rep. Candace Newell to decriminalize marijuana, HB24, also cleared the committee Tuesday morning.