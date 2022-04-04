Local ideas for living more sustainably—not just on Earth Day, but every day

Earth Day is April 22, and it’s good a time as ever to think about all the reasons we love living in Louisiana. It’s also an ideal time to think about preserving and protecting our land so we can enjoy it for years to come.
In 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicted the planet would warm 1.5 C to 2 C above pre-industrial levels this century—unless we make massive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. The 10 warmest years on record have all occurred since 2005, leading not just to hotter days, but to increased extreme weather events.
We’re already seeing the impacts here at home. In Baton Rouge, we’re now experiencing 22 more days per year with temperatures above 95 F than the city did in the 1970s.
And since the 1930s, more than 2,000 square miles of Louisiana’s coastal plain have been lost. Some coastal communities could be submerged entirely within three to four decades.
NASA is currently projecting 10 to 12 inches of sea level rise along coastlines by 2050. The Gulf Coast may fare even worse, with Grand Isle on track to see a 2-foot increase by 2050.
It likely won’t be possible to halt all the impacts of global warming. But there are changes we can all make, small and large, to help make a difference. Turn the page to see how some locals are doing their part—and for plenty of ways you can do your part from home, too. Because Earth Day should be every day.
Sources: Louisiana Climate Action Plan, NASA, NOAA, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Energy Information Administration, Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, Solar Energy Industries Association, U.S. Department of Energy, Google Project Sunroof, University of Michigan, Tulane University, Solar Reviews, Point Park University, Eco Friendly Habits and Keep Louisiana Beautiful
This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.