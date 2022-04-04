Local ideas for living more sustainably—not just on Earth Day, but every day

Earth Day is April 22, and it’s good a time as ever to think about all the reasons we love living in Louisiana. It’s also an ideal time to think about preserving and protecting our land so we can enjoy it for years to come.

In 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicted the planet would warm 1.5 C to 2 C above pre-industrial levels this century—unless we make massive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. The 10 warmest years on record have all occurred since 2005, leading not just to hotter days, but to increased extreme weather events.

We’re already seeing the impacts here at home. In Baton Rouge, we’re now experiencing 22 more days per year with temperatures above 95 F than the city did in the 1970s.