Where to shop sustainable gifts in Baton Rouge

Living an eco-conscious lifestyle doesn’t have to be difficult. Making small, environmentally friendly switches to your shopping habits can lead to a lasting impact on the planet. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a friend, local businesses have everything you need to incorporate sustainable items into your closet, home and workspace.

Sustainable gifts can be anything that is reusable, recyclable and doesn’t harm the environment. Local examples include loose herbal tea (instead of single-use tea bags); dried, ever-lasting flower bouquets; reusable clay pots; secondhand clothing; and soy wax candles in reusable containers.

Here are some local gifts and stores to shop for sustainable goods year-round.

Clothing and accessories 

Here Today Gone Tomorrow Thrift Store, htgthrift.com

The Purple Cow, thepurplecow.net

Time Warp, timewarpboutique.com

Treasures Galore Thrift Store, treasures-galore-thrift-store.business.site

The Vintage-Violet, thevintage-violet.com

Gifts and home goods

Baton Rouge Succulent Co., brsucculentco.com

Bohemian Cove, bohemiancovebr.com

Coyote Moon, coyotemoonbr.com

The Hope Shop, handsproducinghope.org

Local Supply, find them on Instagram

Red Stick Spice Co., redstickspice.com

Soul Roots, oursoulroots.com

Zen-Jus, zen-jus.square.site

This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.


