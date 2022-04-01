Where to get discounts and rewards for reusing and recycling

Highland Coffees

Want a cheaper chai latte? Bring your own cup or traveling mug to Highland Coffees and get 15 cents off any drink. highlandcoffeesbr.com

Light House Coffee

Make your experience at Light House Coffee even brighter by bringing your own cup or traveling mug. Customers get 25 cents off drinks with a reusable cup. Buy a Light House glass mug, and receive 10% off any drink. lighthousecoffeebr.com

retail

Red Stick Spice Co.

Are you tired of throwing away spice jars and oil bottles? At Red Stick Spice Co. shoppers are rewarded for reusing oil and spice containers. Bring your own refillable jar and get 10% off spices. Bring back Red Stick Spice Co. oil bottles and get 20% off oil. redstickspice.com

Swap Boutique

Don’t let your designer clothes go to waste. Bring in used designer clothing and receive up to 70% commission if approved to sell at Swap Boutique. The designer consignment store accepts shoes, handbags, accessories and clothes. swapboutique.com

Sprouts Farmers Market

Lower your cost of groceries and bring reusable bags. For each reusable bag, Sprouts Farmers Market takes 5 cents off the total purchase. sprouts.com

This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.