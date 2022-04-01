Where to get discounts and rewards for reusing and recycling

Reusing and recycling have theirperks, and not just for the environment. Shoppers can get rewarded for bringing reusable containers at coffee, clothing and grocery stores around town. Coffee costs can add up. Imagine saving money on your latte everytime you bring your own mug. At select stores, you can. Here are some local shops to receive discounts and rewards for reusing and recycling.
Coffee + tea shops
Brew Ha-Ha!
Discounted coffee and tea? Yes, please. Bring your own cup or traveling mug to Brew Ha-Ha!, and get brewed coffee or tea for $1. brewhahabr.com
Highland Coffees
Want a cheaper chai latte? Bring your own cup or traveling mug to Highland Coffees and get 15 cents off any drink. highlandcoffeesbr.com
Light House Coffee
Make your experience at Light House Coffee even brighter by bringing your own cup or traveling mug. Customers get 25 cents off drinks with a reusable cup. Buy a Light House glass mug, and receive 10% off any drink. lighthousecoffeebr.com
retail
Red Stick Spice Co.
Are you tired of throwing away spice jars and oil bottles? At Red Stick Spice Co. shoppers are rewarded for reusing oil and spice containers. Bring your own refillable jar and get 10% off spices. Bring back Red Stick Spice Co. oil bottles and get 20% off oil. redstickspice.com
Swap Boutique
Don’t let your designer clothes go to waste. Bring in used designer clothing and receive up to 70% commission if approved to sell at Swap Boutique. The designer consignment store accepts shoes, handbags, accessories and clothes. swapboutique.com
Sprouts Farmers Market
Lower your cost of groceries and bring reusable bags. For each reusable bag, Sprouts Farmers Market takes 5 cents off the total purchase. sprouts.com
This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.