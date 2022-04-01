How to ensure your recyclables are actually recycled

The United States alone generates 1,609 pounds of trash per person each year. And yet, 60% of that garbage is recyclable.

Although it can be a timely process, recycling is a vital benefit to the environment. Landfills decompose trash into harmful gases like carbon oxide and methane, whereas recycling facilities repurpose trash. Products made from recycled plastic bottles and containers might become picnic tables, lawn furniture or playground equipment.

Not only does recycling reduce pollution, it saves energy. And overall, recycling requires fewer materials and natural resources.