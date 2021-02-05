×
The ‘Little White House’ on Southern’s campus is getting a revamp

It was once the university president’s home … and the administration building … and a dormitory … and a dining hall—and sometimes all those things at once.

Known as the Archives Building and dating back to 1840, the historic structure with just six rooms became part of the original campus when Southern University moved to Baton Rouge from New Orleans in 1914.

Last November, the university received a nearly $500,000 grant from the National Parks Service to restore what was affectionately called “The Little White House.”

We talked to the Southern administrator who put together the grant about the Archives Building’s history and plans for the renovations. Read more from the story, which appeared in 225‘s February 2021 issue.


