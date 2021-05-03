Legislature watch: Bill allowing college athletes to profit off their names heads to Louisiana Senate

Louisiana state senators on Thursday, April 29, moved forward with legislation that would allow college student athletes to earn money for use of their name, image or likeness, a bill prompted by the NCAA’s inaction on a policy for endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Sen. Pat Connick’s proposal won unanimous, bipartisan backing from the Senate Education Committee, despite senators’ concerns about a piecemeal approach across states without a national policy.

“This is necessary because the NCAA has not taken action,” said Connick, a Marrero Republican.