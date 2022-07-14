International team, including 2 Pennington Biomedical faculty, awarded $25 million for cancer research, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Pennington Biomedical Research Center faculty members Steven B. Heymsfield, M.D., and Justin C. Brown, Ph.D., are members of a team led by the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, Weill Cornell Medicine and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory ­that have secured $25 million to take on the challenge of cachexia, the debilitating wasting condition responsible for up to 30 percent of cancer deaths.

"Cancer Grand Challenges provides a unique opportunity to tackle complex issues like cachexia that would have been impossible before now. It's a very exciting time to be in cancer research, and we're excited to be part of this international team of researchers," said Dr. Brown, Assistant Professor and Director of Pennington Biomedical's Cancer Metabolism Program.


