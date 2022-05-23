The hidden struggles of MS, sponsored by Knock Out MS

Multiple Sclerosis leaves those who suffer from the disease to experience life in a much more challenging way. From the outside, a person with MS can seem to have a normal life, but the reality is, that something as simple as lying down can be a struggle. Those with the disease are impacted physically and cognitively. Physical symptoms include tingling, numbness, fatigue, muscle spasms, nerve inflammation, and constant pain. The hindrance to a person’s mental health is not only a symptom but is a reaction to MS. The disease influences how one functions every day, making the simplest tasks difficult and this alone can immensely affect one’s mental health. MS can also make a person with the disease feel negative about themself, which could lead to an isolated and lonely life. Click for more information on how you can help knock out MS.