Multiple Sclerosis leaves those who suffer from the disease to experience life in a much more challenging way. From the outside, a person with MS can seem to have a normal life, but the reality is, that something as simple as lying down can be a struggle. Those with the disease are impacted physically and cognitively. Physical symptoms include tingling, numbness, fatigue, muscle spasms, nerve inflammation, and constant pain. The hindrance to a person’s mental health is not only a symptom but is a reaction to MS. The disease influences how one functions every day, making the simplest tasks difficult and this alone can immensely affect one’s mental health. MS can also make a person with the disease feel negative about themself, which could lead to an isolated and lonely life. Click for more information on how you can help knock out MS.
The hidden struggles of MS, sponsored by Knock Out MS
