Date night: 30+ ideas for a fun, romantic night in Baton Rouge

People ask the 225 team all the time: What is there to do in Baton Rouge?

Our answer is always: a lot more than you think. You just have to know where to look—and be willing to get creative.

Especially when it comes to date night. It can be hard enough to make room in our hectic lives for quality time together—which is why it’s so easy to recycle our old haunts.

So this month, we’re serving up some of our staff’s favorite under-the-radar date night activities. We’ve also interviewed local couples about their favorite ways to get QT together.

We hope this list inspires you to try something new. And by the time you’re done reading, you’ll hopefully be ready for a certain romantic holiday happening this month.