Chelsea’s to be reborn at 1010 Nicholson space, focusing on live music

Chelsea’s Café, a longtime bar, restaurant and live music venue that closed in 2015 under the Perkins Road overpass, will open late this year in a new location as Chelsea’s Live, three people behind the project announced.

The new “artist-friendly venue” will be at 1010 Nicholson Drive between LSU and downtown in the historic warehouse that was once home to Montalbano Produce.

Chelsea’s Cafe owner Dave Remmetter and a team of co-owners are working on the project, which has started drumming up support via social media posts this week and through early announcements of booked gigs for The Black Angels and Mock Orange set for January 2022.