We’re living in hard times, but these days are also history-making. If each day of 2020 has seemed to turn the world more upside down than the last, imagine how these stories will sound when we repeat them decades from now to younger generations.

As the memories fade, 2020 will be immortalized through writing, photography—and art.

Even when the classrooms, restaurants, theaters, concert and event venues were shut down and everything—everything!—was canceled, we noticed something: Local artists never stopped creating. Not even for a day.

In the earliest phase of the stay-at-home order, outdoor murals were still being painted. Photographers were sharing their services to help shuttered restaurants. And artists were making face masks to keep us safe and inspire us.

And when the local conversation changed following George Floyd’s death, murals and art exhibits followed suit, exploring themes of racial injustices and diversity in education—and sending a message that Black lives matter.

We’re confident that no matter what for the rest of 2020, artists will keep creating work that resonates in these sad, strange times.

And now that this month is almost over, we decided to share one last look at our September 2020 cover story: Baton Rouge art in the age of coronavirus.

Read on for more.