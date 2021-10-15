×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

BREC partners with esports company for events, new revenue stream

  • By Business Report Staff

Expect video game events and tournaments courtesy of BREC soon. BREC is partnering with an esports and gaming company to host the tournaments.

The organization will get a cut of revenue generated by the events and subscriptions to an online gaming platform. Through the partnership with Alpha Esports Tech Inc., BREC will use Alpha Esports’ platform GamerzArena to run tournaments.

Under the agreement, GamerzArena and BREC will co-market joint events and tournaments across both organizations, with BREC promoting the company’s subscription service. The two organizations will split revenue from subscriptions and event sponsorships. See the announcement, and find BREC events here.

This story originally appeared in an Oct. 14 edition of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
‘Ya-Ka-Mein Lady’ launches Bloody Mary mix
NEXT ARTICLE
From the colonial period to lightyears beyond: Local parks transport visitors in time and space [Sponsored]

Latest Stories