COVID booster shot recommendations, sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield

For those who got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a second booster dose is recommended for those age18 and older who received the vaccine two or more months ago. A booster is recommended for those age 18 and older who got the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, or anyone 16 and older who got the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine six or more months ago.

If you are not sure whether you should get a COVID-19 booster, ask your healthcare provider. Visit the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana YouTube channel to see short videos on the COVID-19 vaccines and other topics.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE