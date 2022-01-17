COVID booster shot recommendations, sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield

There’s been a lot of talk about the importance of COVID booster shots, especially with the spread of omicron. Booster recommendations depend on which type of COVID-19 vaccine you got for your original shot—Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
For those who got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a second booster dose is recommended for those age18 and older who received the vaccine two or more months ago. A booster is recommended for those age 18 and older who got the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, or anyone 16 and older who got the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine six or more months ago.