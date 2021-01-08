If you wander just a bit off the main road that runs through the LSU Burden Museum and Gardens toward the northwest corner of the site, you encounter a shocking sight that is as grotesque as the rest of Burden is beautiful: A sunken field of litter, about the size of a football field, filled with bottles, cans and other pieces of plastic trash that have accumulated over the years from nearby Ward’s Creek.

It’s an eye-opening example of the litter that winds up in Baton Rouge’s watershed every day, and a reminder of the difficulty in finding solutions to cleaning up the city’s mess.

