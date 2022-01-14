Why annual physicals are important, sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Sponsored by

Having a yearly physical is an important part of staying healthy. Annual physical exams and preventive health screenings detect early signs of chronic disease and allow your doctor the opportunity to discuss the latest recommendations to keep you healthy. At The Baton Rouge Clinic, we recommend that everyone have an annual physical with their doctor to review their current health and monitor for illnesses that become more common with age. This includes screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, and cancer, as well as vaccinations.