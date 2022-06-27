Why are annual check-ups important for children? sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Routine check-ups are an important factor in your child’s overall health and development. Annual check-ups are essential in making sure that your child reaches every milestone at a safe and healthy pace. During a wellness exam, your pediatrician will perform a complete physical examination, which will include:
• Height, weight, and BMI measurements
• Blood pressure check
• Cardiac risk assessment
• Scoliosis screening
• Lab screenings for anemia, high cholesterol, etc.
• Puberty assessments
• Immunizations
As your child grows, your pediatrician will provide additional services, such as:
• Psychological and behavioral assessments
• Advice on social skills
From immunizations that keep children well to puberty and body image discussions, our pediatricians can help answer your questions and concerns during annual wellness check-ups. With back to school around the corner, now is the time to get sports physicals, medication forms, and immunization records up to date.
Click here to schedule an appointment with a pediatrician or call 225.246.9290.