Why are annual check-ups important for children? sponsored by Baton Rouge Clinic

Routine check-ups are an important factor in your child’s overall health and development. Annual check-ups are essential in making sure that your child reaches every milestone at a safe and healthy pace. During a wellness exam, your pediatrician will perform a complete physical examination, which will include:

• Height, weight, and BMI measurements

• Blood pressure check

• Cardiac risk assessment

• Scoliosis screening

• Lab screenings for anemia, high cholesterol, etc.

• Puberty assessments

• Immunizations

As your child grows, your pediatrician will provide additional services, such as:

• Psychological and behavioral assessments

• Advice on social skills

From immunizations that keep children well to puberty and body image discussions, our pediatricians can help answer your questions and concerns during annual wellness check-ups. With back to school around the corner, now is the time to get sports physicals, medication forms, and immunization records up to date.

