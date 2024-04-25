Advice for 20-somethings: Navigating post-grad life in the Capital Region

Review your resume.

Education and community involvement are important, but also account for the skills and experiences that set you apart. Clean up the babysitting jobs and high school GPA info, though.

Search high and low.

You know to hunt for listings on LinkedIn and Indeed, but you might find them scrolling Instagram and Facebook, too. Apply for whatever feels right—even those positions that seem a bit out of your comfort zone.

Make connections.

Maybe the person sitting next to you at the coffee shop is a manager looking to fill a position. Go up to a businessperson you recognize in a grocery store, or stay after at a seminar to shake hands with the speaker.

Nail the interview.

Come prepared. Study your resume and think about anecdotes to share with potential employers. Dress in an outfit that makes you feel confident.

How to find your post-grad pad Establish a budget. Renting can be pricey these days, so secure a spot that’s within your means. Don’t forget to factor in monthly expenses like utilities and internet. Take a tour. Scheduling a walk-through is so much more telling than just clicking through photos online. Location, location. We all know about Baton Rouge traffic. Scope out spots close to work or within range of your favorite restaurants, bars and grocery stores. It’s all about amenities. Enticing features can give you more bang for your buck. Think: luxury pools, fitness studios, fancy clubhouses and even furnished units.

Office fit check How to build your professional wardrobe with pieces that are polished and personal

Look for versatile pieces. Shop for items that can be worn both in and out of the office. As your closet starts to fill up with professional outfits, seek pieces that can also be dressed down for the weekend. Invest in wardrobe staples. Basics like neutral-colored pants or tops in multiple hues make it easier to mix and match outfits without constantly buying new clothing. Refer to the dress code. Check your employee handbook—it will usually outline what clothing is welcome in the office. Although, the “do’s” and “don’ts” can sometimes be outdated, so follow your coworkers’ leads to figure out what’s acceptable. Keep it confident. Don’t be afraid to go for bold colors and patterns. Stay true to your personality—you’ll feel confident enough to lead meetings, complete tasks and strut to the coffee pot. Friday faves Where the Twenty in their 20s kick off their weekends: • Boru Ramen • BLDG 5 • Bullfish Bistro • Chelsea’s Live • Churchill’s Wine & Cigars • DiGiulio Brothers • Downtown Live at The Gazebo • Firehaus • KOK Wings & Things • Jubans • Live After Five • The Main Lobby • Mid City Beer Garden • Mother’s Lounge • Rocca Pizzeria • Pelican to Mars • Soji: Modern Asian • Superior Grill • Tsunami • Zee Zee’s Monthly arts markets to shop Local Pop-Up Head over to Electric Depot the last Saturday of the month to find a tent-filled space bursting with 50-70 creators. Browse everything from artisan soaps and handmade jewelry to homemade sourdough loaves and freeze-dried candy. Baton Rouge Arts Market Held on each month’s first Saturday in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market, this market offers a chance to shop art vendors and listen to live music while stocking up on fresh groceries. MidCity Makers Market The neighborhood is known for hosting arts events all year, but you can also catch this Mid City block party on the first Thursday of the month. Nearby businesses like Barracuda Taco Stand, Rad Dad Alternative, Pelican to Mars, D’s Garden Center, The Pink Elephant Antiques and others also participate. This article was originally published in the May 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.