2022 housing market predictions, sponsored by Town & Parish Realty

The world is reawakening and it’s time to predict how the 2022 Greater Baton Rouge housing market will look. After a couple of record-shattering years due to COVID-19 workplace changes and limited inventory, everyone seems to have their eyes on the real estate market. Here are a few predictions from Town & Parish Realty.

While they anticipate more homes to come on the market in 2022 than previously seen, the inventory will remain so tight that the sellers will stay in the driver’s seat. 2021 brought sellers 98.7% of their list price, and they don’t see that falling much in 2022 because of the simple law of supply and demand. Town & Parish also believes prices may continue to increase but not at the rate we have seen the past two years.