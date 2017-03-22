Rock the vote for the Best of 225 Awards

2016 Best Crawfish winner Sammy’s Grill. Photo by Collin Richie

You have until April 7 to make your voice heard in the 2017 Best of 225 Awards. Voting is now open in more than 60 categories.

All 225 region residents are encouraged to vote for their favorites. Voting should take less than 10 minutes to complete and the winners will be announced in 225‘s July 2017 issue.

Here’s a sampling of a few categories up for voting:

Food & Drink: Best Bakery, Best Craft Beer Selection, Best Crawfish, Best Happy Hour, Best New Restaurant and more

People & Entertainment: Best Chef, Best Charity Event, Best Festival, Best Instagrammer and more

Shopping & Services: Best Grocery Store, Best Local Women’s Boutique, Best Place for Pet Services and more

The Best of 225 Awards candidates were selected by 225 readers during our nomination period. The finalists received the most nominations from more than 3,100 submitted during the Feb. 1-28 nomination period.

For more info on how Best of 225 voting works, visit our FAQ page.