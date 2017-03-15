Festive and traditional St. Patrick’s Day recipes to make this weekend

Stock image

Whether you’re throwing an Irish-themed dinner party on Friday or heading to the Wearin’ of the Green Parade on Saturday, these recipes are sure to keep you from getting pinched (or hungry) on St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s Day-themed snacks

Chocolate Mint Brownies

Celebrate the holiday and take a bite into these gooey and moist chocolate mint brownies. Not only does the recipe include real peppermint extract, but it’s vegan and gluten-free.

St. Patrick’s Day Popcorn

Get your sweet and salty fix with this colorful popcorn recipe. Using popcorn, M&Ms, mini marshmallows, sprinkles and Lucky Charms shamrock marshmallows, this simple recipe takes popcorn balls to a sweet new level.

St. Patrick’s Day Oreos

Need a quick and easy treat to make for your St. Patrick’s Day party? This recipe uses mint Oreos, sprinkles and candy melts to create festive candy-coated cookies suitable for children, gifts and goodie bags.

Chocolate Pretzel Bites

In three minutes or less of baking, these fun and easy-to-make chocolate pretzel bites will be ready to share for the holiday.

Traditional Irish dishes

Shepherd’s Pie

Delve into the delectable layers of an Irish classic: Shepherd’s Pie. Perfect for a dinner party, this classic recipe is filled with ground beef, potatoes, vegetables and enough cheese to make your mouth water. Take a look at this easy version we included in our “Dining In” feature a few years ago.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Impress your family and friends with this tender and flavorful corned beef recipe. Made in a crock pot and with short preparation time, this apple and brown sugar corned beef and cabbage dish can be cooked overnight.

Irish Brown Bread

Whether you’re hungry for something quick before the parade or want to pair it with soup or stew, this Irish brown bread recipe goes with nearly any St. Patrick’s Day meal. For a breakfast alternative, slather on some jam and pair it with a cup of tea.

Guinness Beef Stew

Rich, chunky and hearty, this Guinness beef stew recipe is bound to fill you up. Also made in a slow cooker, this meaty recipe can be ready to serve in a few hours.

Irish Soda Bread

Complete your dinner table spread and indulge in the taste of buttermilk by trying this Irish soda bread recipe. This bread pairs well with butter, Swiss cheese or beef stew.