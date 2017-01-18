Dine Roundup: Sonic prototype opening downtown, gumbo cook-off and more food events

Stock image

Correction: This article has been updated to correct the time of the Galatoire’s Bistro Open House. It ends at 4 p.m., not 4:30 p.m. 225 regrets this error.

Sonic concept restaurant planned for downtown

A Sonic prototype and local headquarters office is headed downtown, scheduled to open early in the second quarter of this year.

The concept will differ from Sonic’s typical drive-in style model—it will have a double drive-thru window instead, as well as an indoor seating area. It will be almost two times larger than the average Sonic.

The new building will be at South 10th and Government streets. Read the full story from Daily Report.

Galatoire’s Bistro to hold open house event

Interested in hosting an event at Galatoire’s Bistro? Check out the restaurant’s open house event Saturday, Jan. 21, 1:30-4 p.m.

The afternoon will offer guests cocktails, small bites and a tour of the main dining room and private dining space. The event is free, but interested attendees should register on Eventbrite.

Enter your gumbo in Harley Davidson’s Gumbo Cookoff

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Baton Rouge Harley Davidson will hold its Gumbo Cookoff.

The store is looking for businesses to enter their best gumbo, with the event’s crowd voting on the winner. The first place winner will receive a $200 gift card to the store. Tasting is free and open to the public.

To enter a gumbo, call 292-9631. Find more information here.

Wonder South to hold River Riders event at Tin Roof

Enjoy a Sunday of bike rides, beer and barbecue with local Southern journal Wonder South‘s River Riders event.

On Sunday, Jan. 22, 2-6 p.m., a Bike Baton Rouge-led bike ride will begin and end at Tin Roof Brewing Company. After the ride, bikers can enjoy Tin Roof beer and Big Easy Bucha‘s kombucha drinks with food from Barbosa’s Barbeque and City Pork Deli & Charcuterie.

Guests will also enjoy live music and a makers market of locally created items for sale.

More information can be found on Wonder South’s website.