A winemakers dinner, yoga and puppies, and more food events in Baton Rouge this week

  • By Julia-Claire Evans

Cocha hosts a winemakers dinner Tuesday

Cocha is offering patrons a delicious night out with its master sommelier, Guy Stout. Cocha will be serving up a five-course dinner complete with wine pairings by Stout and never-before-seen dishes at the downtown restaurant.

The winemakers dinner will be Tuesday, April 6, at 6 p.m. You can find more information on Cocha’s Instagram page.

Cocha is at 445 North Sixth St.

Sip mimosas at a plant sale Saturday

Local Leaf Gallery is hosting a pop-up plant sale at its new location in Mid City this Saturday, April 10. Attendees can enjoy snacks and mimosas while browsing an assortment of local art and plants like succulents, cacti, air plants and many more.

The event runs 9 a.m. to noon at 555 Caddo St. Find more information here.

Enjoy yoga and puppies at Pointe Marie Saturday

We can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday morning! Pointe Marie will be hosting its spring edition of Yoga With Puppies featuring local instructors and puppies from Friends of the Animals. All proceeds will be going to Friends of the Animals. 

Yoga With Puppies will be Saturday, April 10, 9-10:30 a.m. Find more information and tickets here.

Pointe Marie is at 14200 River Road.


