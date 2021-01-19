Some of the wildest king cake offerings in Baton Rouge for 2021

Sushi king cake at Rock-n-Sake

Yes, you read that correctly: Rock-n-Sake is bringing the savory king cake to a whole new level. The “cake” is made of sushi rolls filled with snow crab and cream cheese. It’s topped with a variety of fresh fish and avocado, tempura flakes, jalapenos, green onions, lime and finished with Sriracha and several other sauces. Sounds like a way to make your sushi and Carnival season dreams come true at once.

Rock-n-Sake Bar & Sushi is at 3043 Perkins Road. Call 615-7940 to place your order.

Mardi Gras Mambo burger at Burgersmith

Burgersmith is bringing back its signature beef burger topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon—and then placed between slices of Calandro’s king cake. Is it lunch or dessert? Why not both.

Burgersmith has multiple locations. Find addresses and phone numbers here.

Boudin king cake at Thee Heavenly Donut

Thee Heavenly Donut, a doughnut shop known for its fried king cakes, has a menu full of sweet and salty offerings. Try its boudin king cake, which is made super fresh 30 minutes prior to the customer’s scheduled pickup time.

Watch its social media to see the latest creations—in previous years, it’s experimented with a chicken and waffles king cake and a Girl Scout-inspired Samoa cookie king cake.

Thee Heavenly Donut is at 17732 Highland Road. Call 368-0090 to place your order.

King cake macarons at Les Amis Bake Shoppe

Sometimes, one small bite of king cake is enough to do the trick. Luckily, Les Amis has king cake macarons. This sweet, bite-sized treat is Mardi Gras-colored with a king cake-flavored filling reminiscent of the cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar that make king cake the ultimate dessert.

Les Amis Bake Shoppe is at 11826 Coursey Blvd. Call 293-8115 to place your order.

King cake bread pudding at Bistro Byronz

Inspired by the Mardi Gras holiday, Bistro Byronz made bread pudding even better. Its seasonal bread pudding has taken on the king cake flavor with white icing and a Mardi Gras-themed sugar topping. So there is no need to choose between bread pudding and king cake, because now you can have both.

While Bistro Byronz in Mid City is temporarily closed for relocation, the Willow Grove restaurant is at 8200 Village Plaza Court. Find out more here.

King cake burger at Mason’s Grill

Starting Feb. 1, Mason’s Grill—known around town for its breakfast burger creations—will be serving its version of a king cake burger. A beef patty is dressed with brie cheese and bacon and pressed between pieces of king cake. Sounds like the perfect answer to a sweet and salty craving.

Mason’s Grill is at 13556 Jefferson Highway. Call 756-8815 to place your order.

Raspberry king cake latte at Brew Ha-Ha

You’ve probably tried this coffee shop’s famous king cake balls by now, and maybe you’ve even tried its keto-friendly king cake cheesecake. Next time, pair them with a raspberry king cake-flavored latte, topped with festive sugar and even a baby. The drink comes hot, iced or frozen—all the options we need for those temperamental Louisiana winters.

Brew Ha-Ha is at 711 Jefferson Highway, Suite 2A. Call 923-1923 to place your order.

