September is here, but don’t start thinking about fall veggies just yet! At the Red Stick Farmers Market, late summer produce is still going strong. Though peaches are on the way out, you can still find a delicious variety of fruits from melons to persimmons.

Sweet and hot peppers, eggplant, okra, peas and all the other classics are still going to be available. There’s radishes, zucchinis and squash, too—all of which would be great for making cool salads in this hot weather. Squash casserole is always a people-pleaser, too.

One special product returning to the market for the season is hibiscus blossoms. These colorful flowers love the heat, and can be used in anything from tea to jam. If you’re looking for something new and pretty to really level up your cooking, stop by and grab some. Read 225‘s story on Lena Farms, which brings fresh and dried hibiscus—and even hibiscus chutney—to the farmers market in late summer and early fall.

Speaking of flowers, sunflowers and fall blooms are available for those who love fresh flowers, but maybe don’t want to eat them.

Feel like branching out? Mushroom Maggie’s Farm will be offering pink oyster mushrooms in addition to other fungi, like lion’s mane and shiitake. Read 225‘s story on Mushroom Maggie’s incredible fungi here.

The market’s dairy farmers also will be bringing a variety of fresh milk, butter, and cheeses all month long.

Fresh from the Market cooking demos in September

Demonstrations are held inside Main Street Market at 10 a.m.

Sept. 7: Chef Lucie Monk Carter, Country Roads Magazine

Sept. 14: Chef Brandon Odom, Odom’s Kitchen

Sept. 21: Chef unconfirmed as of press time

Sept. 28: Chef Jared Tees, L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule for September

Thursdays 8 a.m.-noon at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road

Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon at the Main Street Market, Fifth and Main streets