Temperatures are slowly dropping and fall is starting to show its colors. That means new faces and products at the Red Stick Farmers Market.

Just in time for spooky season, locally grown heirloom pumpkins will be a hot item on the October lineup. By mid-October the full fall harvest will be in, and customers will have the chance to pick up all the colorful favorites: fall tomatoes, squash, sweet corn, mustard greens, green onions, cucumbers, eggplant, bell peppers, turnips and cucumbers.

Jimmy Davis with Double D Farm will be back on Thursdays and Saturdays with satsumas, as well as an array of mouthwatering preserves and jellies.

October is the perfect month to plant a fall garden, and the vendors at Red Stick Farmers Market are here to help. Get vegetable and herb seedlings from their green nurseries. Customers can choose from herbs like parsley, cilantro, basil and rosemary, as well as vegetables including asparagus, broccoli, arugula, Chinese cabbage, hearty greens, and large and small varieties of tomatoes.

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule

THURSDAYS

8 a.m.-noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

6400 Perkins Road

SATURDAYS

8a.m.-noon

Main Street Market

Fifth and Main streets