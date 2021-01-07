A new year means new resolutions to eat healthy, eat fresh and eat local. And of course, we’ve got local farmers markets to help us achieve those goals.

At the Red Stick Farmers Markets this month, visitors can expect to get their vitamin C with plenty of Louisiana citrus like navel oranges, lemons, grapefruit and pomelos. Leafy greens are still bountiful this time of year, with local farmers selling bunches of spinach, kale, mustard greens, collard greens, turnip greens and Swiss chard.

Other veggies like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, sweet potatoes, beets and turnips will be available from local vendors—and most of those would make for great additions to a winter soup or stew.