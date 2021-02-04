What’s fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets for February 2021

It may be February, but with the local farmers markets providing healthy produce, you can keep hanging on to that new year’s resolution.
At the Red Stick Farmers Markets this month, visitors can expect the first batch of Louisiana strawberries to make an appearance. Supply will be slightly limited, so be sure to arrive early to guarantee a pint.
Greens like mustard greens, collard greens and Swiss chard will be available. These beloved Southern greens are all great options for a healthy side at the dinner table.
Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower are expected to be plentiful, as well. These veggies are all great sources of vitamins and minerals that are good for the gut.
On a sweeter note, the market will also have beets, carrots and sweet potatoes. These root vegetables are the perfect source of healthy carbs for the dinner table.
During the month of love, the farmers market will also be featuring sweet treats for Valentine’s Day, such as chocolate-covered strawberries, French-style king cakes, artisan baked goods, and jams and jellies.