While most farmers markets might close up shop in December, Louisiana’s mild winters mean winter gardens are still providing delicious fresh produce.

That also means the Red Stick Farmers Market will keep celebrating local farmers all month long.

Throughout December, fresh citrus like navels, grapefruit and blood oranges will be available. Root vegetables like sweet potatoes, beets and turnips will be aplenty, along with broccoli and cauliflower. And start thinking about holiday sides like stewed greens using collards, mustard greens and kale, as well as cabbage.

Many of the farmers market vendors will also have items that would be perfect for a holiday gift. Be on the lookout for pecan gift tins, wrapped seasonal jams and jellies, holiday cakes (fruitcake, anyone?), muscadine wine and festive holiday plants like Christmas cactus and amaryllis.

There are only three Saturday markets left for the year, and each will coincide with the Baton Rouge Arts Market, where you can source holiday gifts from local creatives.

And because of the way the holidays fall this month, the last two farmers markets will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Tuesday, Dec. 29. Keep scrolling for the schedule.

Red Stick Farmers Market December schedule

Tuesdays, 8 a.m.-noon

EBRP Main Library

7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon

(closed Dec. 24 & 31)

Pennington Biomedical Research Center

6400 Perkins Road

Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon

(closed Dec. 26 & Jan. 2)

Main Street Market

5th and Main streets