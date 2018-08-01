The dog days of summer are officially here, folks. That means the warm-weather crops (and we’re talking Louisiana-warm) are taking over, and we will have to bid adieu to more delicate fruits like blueberries as they finish up for the summer season.

We’ll be holding onto our yellow squash and zucchini a little bit longer, but the August harvest will make a transition toward hard squash like acorn, spaghetti and delicata. In the beginning of the month, watermelons, as well as sun melons, peaches, eggplant and cucumbers will still be available.

All month long, those looking to spice up their diet will be able to enjoy okra, a variety of mild and spicy peppers, Asian pears and locally grown mushrooms.

And late summer is the perfect time to explore the market’s meat, seafood and dairy options, like Feliciana’s Best Creamery, Belle Ecorce, Goppelt Farm, Iverstine Farm and Anne Marie Seafood.

While Baton Rouge farmers markets are weekly occurrences, this week we have an additional reason to celebrate: It’s National Farmers Market Week! Start your Thursday morning off with a bang at the Red Stick Farmers Market at Pennington with live zydeco music by Mel Chavis.

Then, the Main Street Market downtown Saturday will be an event the kids won’t want to miss. They’ll be able to break out their crayons and leave their own reviews (both written and illustrated) of what they like best about the market.

Local chef Don Bergeron will also be offering insider tips during a demo on cooking with your new, brightly colored and deliciously fresh produce starting at 10 a.m. Gather in the North Street seating area at the Main Street Market to see Bergeron work his magic.

Cooking demonstrations for the rest of the month have yet to be selected. Stay tuned to breada.org or the Red Stick Farmers Market Facebook page for future announcements.

Red Stick Farmers Market schedule

Thursdays

8 a.m.–noon

Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road

Saturdays

8 a.m.-noon

Main Street Market, Fifth and Main streets