On chilly winter days, there’s nothing like eating a warm pot pie with a flaky, golden crust. There’s something special about breaking into a crispy pie crust and taking a bite of the steaming meat and vegetables that pour out. It’s an experience all five of your senses can enjoy. And with the weather forecast this weekend and next week calling for some cold and rainy days, it’s the ideal time to cozy up with a pot pie from one of these Baton Rouge restaurants.

Not all pot pies are the same. At this English-style restaurant and pub, the untraditional-looking chicken pot pie is filled with tender chicken, carrots, peas and potatoes beneath a crispy puff pastry top. The Pub is at 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

Want to take your pot pie to-go? No worries. At Bergeron’s City Market, hungry customers can grab chicken pot pies from the market refrigerators, heat them up at home and serve them for dinner. Bergeron’s is at 8200 Jefferson Highway.

Ditch the chicken in favor of a seafood pot pie at this French-style bistro. The Crevette Pot Pie is stuffed with crispy jumbo shrimp, carrots, peas, potatoes, puff pastry and velouté sauce. Bistro Byronz is at 5412 Government St. and 8200 Village Plaza Court.

This Mid City restaurant is pie heaven. Diners can find a wide range of mouthwateringly good sweet and savory pies, soups, salads, burgers, melts and hot plates. The Louisiana Poulet Pot Pie comes with smoked chicken and roasted peppers in a tasso cream sauce, all baked in a flaky crust. The Seafood Pot Pie is made with crawfish, shrimp and crab in a roasted red pepper cream, also baked in a flaky crust. Elsie’s is at 3145 Government St.

National spots serving pot pies locally

If you’re in the mood for a quick, guilty pleasure, try …

Cracker Barrel

You may go to Cracker Barrel for the buttermilk pancakes, but don’t underestimate its pot pies. Every Wednesday, customers can order the daily special, which includes a chicken pot pie made with chunks of chicken and vegetables served with buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins and butter.

KFC

This fast food chain serves more than just finger lickin’ good chicken. Customers can order classic-style chicken pot pies at any time of year. They’re made with small pieces of KFC chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots immersed in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust.