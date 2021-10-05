Try this rustic fall menu inspired by the Italian countryside

Italian food is one of our favorite types of cuisines to prepare and eat. The cooking varies among the different regions, and we love them all. Tuscany is possibly our favorite, though—and with good reason.

The region is known for beautiful landscapes, rich history, art and culture. It is considered the birthplace of the Renaissance, and is home to magical Florence. The food in Tuscany is heartier and more rustic—though no less excellent—than what you’ll find in Rome or more southern regions. That homey vibe makes it the perfect type of cuisine to enjoy on a crisp autumn evening. 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch has created a Tuscan-style supper menu that is simple to make and is perfect any night of the week.