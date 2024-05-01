We love making fresh homemade margaritas at my house year-round. But they’re an especially great treat this time of year in Louisiana.

My dad taught me and my husband his authentic recipe that uses Louisiana strawberries, which are so plentiful this time of the year. I decided to add a twist of fresh strawberry syrup to this recipe and the result is a delicious balance of sweet and tart along with a little kick from the tequila.

Fresh Louisiana Strawberry Margaritas

Yields 6 servings