We love making fresh homemade margaritas at my house year-round. But they’re an especially great treat this time of year in Louisiana.
My dad taught me and my husband his authentic recipe that uses Louisiana strawberries, which are so plentiful this time of the year. I decided to add a twist of fresh strawberry syrup to this recipe and the result is a delicious balance of sweet and tart along with a little kick from the tequila.
Fresh Louisiana Strawberry Margaritas
Yields 6 servings
2 cups fresh Louisiana strawberries, hulled
and quartered
½ cup sugar or agave nectar
½ cup Cointreau or triple sec
12 ounces or 1 ¼ cups fresh lime juice
9 ounces tequila
Place the quartered strawberries into a sauce pot. Add in the sugar or agave, Cointreau or triple sec, and 3 ounces of fresh lime juice.
Bring the mixture up to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 15 to 20 minutes until the mixture cooks down and coats the back of a spoon.
Remove from the heat and strain the mixture through a strainer. Allow the strawberry syrup to cool completely.
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. For each drink, pour in 1 ½ ounces of tequila, 1 ½ ounces of lime juice and 1 ½ ounces of the fresh strawberry syrup. Cover the shaker.
Vigorously shake the cocktail shaker. Fill a margarita glass with ice and remove the lid of the shaker. Pour the Louisiana Strawberry Margarita into the glass, and enjoy.
This article was originally published in the May 2024 issue of 225 magazine.