Tips for making quick grain, noodle or veggie bowls at home

Complete meal bowls are one of the country’s hottest culinary trends in restaurants and at home, and for good reason.

Time-strapped diners can dig into proteins, carbs and veggies in the comfort of one tidy dish, and there’s no end to the combination of ingredients within.

Rice, noodles or whole grains can form the base. Colorful grilled, sautéed or steamed vegetables might come next. Proteins like grilled meats, smoked tofu or spicy beans can add another layer of flavor and texture. Punchy sauces, snipped herbs and hot peppers can help create delectable finishes.

Read on for all the tips from our story, which originally ran in June 2016 edition of 225 Dine.