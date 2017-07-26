Summertime and tiki drinks just go together. Assorted fruits and spirits and sweet syrups combine for a delicious, sneakily strong drink. But it’s more than the mini umbrella, y’all. Making these subtle drinks is a craft in and of itself.

We first wrote about the local tiki drink trend last summer, and since then, even more bars have added these retro concoctions to their menus. The 225 Dine team checked out a few local spots to go get your tiki on. Don’t see your fave on the list? Let us know in the comments.

Cane Land Distilling’s Tiki Time

The newly-opened Cane Land distillery is celebrating the island spirit on the third Saturday of each month with its Tiki Time event.

Munch on Hawaiian pulled pork sliders and classic tiki cocktails while you participate in a costume contest, limbo game and other island-themed entertainment without even leaving Baton Rouge.

The next Tiki Time event will be Aug. 19, 3-8 p.m. Cane Land Distilling Company is at 760 St. Phillip St.

The Cove

The Cove’s menu is so extensive it has a search tab online. With tiki drinks with names like Doctor Funk, Dragon’s Heart and El Diablo, you’ll want to ask your bartender for a recommendation and back story.

View the cocktail menu here. The Cove is at 2561 Citiplace Court.

Olive or Twist

Olive or Twist doesn’t do anything halfway and knows that crafting a tiki cocktail is an art form. Its cocktail menu features a special tiki section with six cocktails specifically created with the fun, tropical philosophy in mind.

One drink, the Plantation Sling, has a total of 11 ingredients. The El Chupacabra is a tequila passion fruit dream, and the “This Tiki is B-A-N-A-N-A-S” has five different fruits in it.

Olive or Twist is at 7248 Perkins Road.

The Overpass Merchant

The brunch hotspot offers a few tiki-inspired cocktails, from Coconut Pete, with spiced rum, coconut milk, pineapple juice, lime and simple syrup, to the Rum for Your Life, with Captain Morgan, lime, blackberry-mint simple syrup and ginger beer.

The Overpass Merchant is at 2904 Perkins Road.

The Radio Bar

The Radio Bar recently released its tiki-themed summer cocktail menu, and y’all, we are stoked.

With names like the Mid City Salty Dog, Indiana Jones and Blondie, the drinks feature an array of liquors, from Jamaican rum and rye whiskey to cucumber vodka and sparkling white wine.

View the six-drink lineup here. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St.