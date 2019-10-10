It just doesn’t get better than this, y’all.

Saturday night in Death Valley. No. 5 LSU hosting No. 7 Florida in a Southeastern Conference showdown that carries massive national implications. College football’s top-ranked scoring offense is going against the nation’s fifth best scoring defense.

The ESPN College Gameday crew is in town to soak it all in. And the projected temperature at kickoff is around 66 degrees (!!!).

How do you top that?

It’ll be the biggest test of the season for both teams, despite LSU downing No. 10 Texas in week two and Florida edging then-No. 7 Auburn last week. And there’s certainly no love lost between these two schools.

The trash talking started early and quickly got dirty between the two, and it only looks to be ramping up between now and Saturday.

On this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser dissect this intense matchup and tell you why they like LSU’s chances. The duo is also joined by former Tiger offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield, who takes you inside the LSU locker room from a player’s perspective before breaking down what the Tigers need to do as an offensive line to stop Florida’s top-ranked pass rush.

