Well, we knew LSU wanted revenge.

The Tigers made that apparent all week long leading up to their season finale with Texas A&M, and it didn’t take them long Saturday night to prove it to the Aggies.

LSU scored on its first four possessions of the contest en route to a 50-7 domination of its SEC West rival—and closing out its regular season with a perfect 12-0 record.

It was another record-setting day for the offense as Joe Burrow set the single-season SEC mark for passing yards in a season with 4,366 yards and tied the conference passing touchdown mark at 44. The defense also had a dominant day, limited the Aggies to 169 total yards and their lone touchdown—far below their season averages.

LSU now moves to the SEC championship game for the first time since 2011, where it’ll take on No. 4 Georgia in the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta. The Tigers currently sit at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but a strong showing Saturday afternoon could bump LSU ahead of top-ranked Ohio State in the final rankings heading into the playoffs.

Many national experts feel the Tigers are a lock to make the four-team playoff, regardless of what happens against the Bulldogs. But LSU will certainly want to lock up the top spot if possible, for a slightly easier path to the national championship.

Do you think LSU can do enough to jump Ohio State? Or are the Tigers in for a tough task against Georgia? Let us know in the comments below!

