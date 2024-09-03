Three comfort food recipes to try on weeknights this fall

September has come and the carefree, unscheduled days of summer are already a distant memory. Whether or not you have school-aged kids at home, once September rolls around, the mood changes.

We return back to a more routined lifestyle. With a busier schedule, I always find it helpful to plan out my weeknight dinners in advance, making my trips to the grocery store more efficient and my evenings a lot less stressful.

Here is one of my “go-to” weeknight menus that’s great any night of the week—and, in particular, on manic Mondays. These dishes are easy to put together and the meatloaf and casserole can be made in advance and used on the night when you need them the most.