Fresh green beans are one of my favorite vegetables to serve because they are so easy to make and are available year-round. I like to elevate this ordinary veggie by adding a little lemon zest to give them an added brightness and then top them off with toasted slivered almonds for a bit of crunchy texture.
Sauteed Fresh Green Beans with Toasted Almonds
2 pounds of fresh green beans, trimmed and washed
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
½ cup toasted unsalted slivered almonds
Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil.
Drop the green beans into the boiling water and blanch for 2 minutes.
Drain the green beans very well.
In a large skillet, melt the butter and add in the lemon zest. Toss in the green beans and saute them for 2 to 3 minutes over medium-high heat.
Add in the salt pepper and almonds and toss to coat.
Remove from the heat and serve.
This article was originally published in the September 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.