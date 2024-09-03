Fresh green beans are one of my favorite vegetables to serve because they are so easy to make and are available year-round. I like to elevate this ordinary veggie by adding a little lemon zest to give them an added brightness and then top them off with toasted slivered almonds for a bit of crunchy texture.

Sauteed Fresh Green Beans with Toasted Almonds

2 pounds of fresh green beans, trimmed and washed

2 tablespoons butter