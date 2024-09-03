I don’t know why meatloaf and Mondays became a thing.

Maybe it’s because of the alliteration. Maybe it’s related to finding comfort through food at the start of the week. However, I do know that meatloaf has been around for a long time, and I feel very nostalgic for my childhood whenever I eat it.

I came up with this recipe when my children were little and have been making it since. Back then, my kiddos did not like to find “crunchy stuff” in their meat. So I started putting the onion, bell pepper and garlic in the food processor along with the eggs to blend everything up. What was then a way to sneak in ingredients, is now my preferred way of making my loaf. The pureeing helps to create a lighter, moist and tender meatloaf that, at least at my house, pleases the whole family. Plus, this recipe can be made a day or two in advance and baked later in the week, if Mondays aren’t your moment.