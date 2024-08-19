Easy Potato and Onion Gratin

4 tablespoons butter

1 sweet onion, sliced thin

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning

2 cups sour cream

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

¾ cup dry white wine

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Place the frozen hash browns into a large mixing bowl and set them aside.

2. Melt 3 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet. Add in the onion, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Saute until the onions are soft and becoming golden in color.

3. Add the sauteed onions to the potatoes. Season with the Creole seasoning and remaining salt and pepper. Fold in the sour cream and cheddar cheese.

4. Grease a 2-quart casserole dish with the remaining tablespoon of butter.

5. Pour the potato mixture into the buttered dish and top with the remaining cup of grated cheese. Use a spoon to make several slits in the casserole. Drizzle the dry white wine over top, making sure the wine begins to absorb into the slits. Cover with foil.

6. Place the potato and onion gratin into the oven, and bake for 35 to 45 minutes. Remove the foil and continue baking for another 7 to 10 minutes or until the casserole is bubbling and the cheese is melted.

This article was originally published in the September 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.