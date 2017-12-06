Three bright and sparkling wines for the holiday season

December is the perfect month for sparkling wine. Festive parties, rich, multi-course dinners and, of course, New Year’s Eve celebrations scream for something bright and effervescent. For tips, we turned to Martin Wine Cellar Baton Rouge manager Jim Wallace, who selected three different sparkling wine recommendations, including a Champagne, a prosecco and a non-vintage sparkling wine from California.

Camille Savès

Carte Blanche

Bouzy

NV

$36

Camille Savès packs the delectable punch of a traditional Champagne but at a slightly lower price. While larger Champagne producers like Veuve Clicquot and Möet Chandon are better known, smaller grower-producers like this one are starting to reach more Champagne fans. The full-bodied flavor stems from 75% pinot noir and 25% chardonnay.

Pair it with: Wild mushroom tarts, anything with lobster or smoked fish

Adriano Adami

Bosco di Gica

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG

$17

Produced by third-generation winemaker Adami, the Bosco di Gica is clean and crisp with notes of honeysuckle, white peach and a hint of spice. Demand for prosecco has increased so much that there are now two levels of it: DOC and the better quality Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, which this wine is. Prosecco is a common element in cocktails, but enjoy this one on its own.

Pair it with: Cheese plate or charcuterie board, oysters on the half shell or pad Thai

Roederer Estate

Brut

Anderson Valley

$22

Roederer is the domestic property of Louis Roederer in Champagne, which contributes to its excellence. Wallace says it’s one of the best non-vintage sparkling wines made in the United States. The wine is true to its French roots without the price tag of a pedigreed Champagne. Elegant and crisp, look for notes of pear and hazelnut.

Pair it with: Oyster bisque, teriyaki salmon or Cajun-spiced crab cakes

This article was originally published in the December 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.