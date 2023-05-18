Things to do this weekend: Soul Food Festival, mental health conversations and more in Baton Rouge

Preview the Soul Food Festival on Thursday

The Henry Turner Jr’s Listening Room Heritage Museum is hosting its 6th Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival Pre-Party on Thursday, May 18.

There will be a soul food buffet and no-host bar—need we say more? The performance line-up is set to get the crowd buzzing, with Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor and the Listening Room All-stars, Larry “LZ” Dillon, comedian Eddie “Cool” Deemer, country singer Susie Shepard and many more.

Tickets are $30 each, and the event is from 7 p.m. to midnight. It is at Henry Turner Jr’s Listening Room on 2733 North St.

Watch Opera Southern perform ‘ Emmett Till: An Opera’ Thursday

Opera Southern, which was founded in 2017 by Southern University and A&M College, performs Emmett Till: An Opera at the Manship Theatre this Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

The show’s music is by composer Charles Lloyd Jr. and it will be directed by Dr. Ava Brewster-Turner.

For tickets, please call 225-344-0334 or click here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Join in on conversations about mental health and art on Friday

Ellemnop.Art is hosting a Canvas and Conversation event on Friday, May 19.

Spend the evening supporting mental health awareness month by having these conversations to break the stigma. Seven artists will display their work in The Remembrance of Things Past Exhibition exhibition, and guests will have the opportunity to engage and connect with each artist. Proceeds from each sale will go toward the Stitches Influencing Purpose (S.I.P.) Initiative.

The event is free to attend. It runs from 6-9 p.m. at The Mental Health Gallery, 11616 Southfork Ave., Suite 400.

Kick off the weekend with Live After Five on Friday

The Downtown Business Association is hosting its Live After Five series event on Friday, May 19.

This week, guests will see the beloved Baton Rouge brass and funk band, The Michael Foster Project. They’ll cover multiple genres to keep the audience moving. Join in for food, drinks and of course, lots of fun and funk.

Live After Five is a free concert series. It is from 5-8 p.m. at Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge.

Enjoy food for the soul all weekend

Henry Turner Jr’s Listening Room Heritage Museum is hosting the sixth annual Soul Food Festival on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21.

Spend the days in front of the stage, listening to the event’s loaded line-up, including Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor and the Listening Room All-stars Larry “LZ” Dillon, Jim Masters and Ervin “Maestro” Foster, Kelton ‘Nspire Harper and the Motivational Band, Pastor Leon Hitchens and many more. There are still slots available for its food competition.

Both days of the event are free to attend and open to the public. It is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Riverfront Plaza & City Dock on 301 S. River Road.