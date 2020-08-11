We will always equate August and September with the beginning of the school year. It’s a time to regroup and get back into the school year routine. And with COVID-19 concerns, the start of another school year has added on more stress for parents.

So you’re probably in need of a quick and easy weeknight dinner.

The menu 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch came up with satisfies that need. It includes a delicious homemade teriyaki sauce that can be used for a number of tasty Asian-style dishes. In this menu, she used it as a glaze for baked salmon. It’s served with a healthy and flavorful cauliflower fried rice and a refreshing green tea spritzer infused with fresh ginger and lemon. All the dishes are easy to make on a busy week night, but could also be used on the weekend for some casual entertaining.

Read on for the recipes, which appeared in the September 2019 edition of 225.