There aren’t many times in life you’ll have unlimited access to more than 200 types of wines—all over the course of a single night. At Fête Rouge, Baton Rouge’s premier food and wine festival, ticket holders are given an empty wine glass and set free. But really, how does a person handle such a task—and is it even possible? Do you approach it like a drinking game? Or do you legitimately explore the wines at your disposal, recording what you like and aiming to leave with a list of new favorites to pick up at a later date?

Bin 77 sommelier Mitch Rodgers says to aim for the latter. It’s not hard to do if you keep a few tips in mind. Read on for some help from Rodgers.

