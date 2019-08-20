Calories don’t count if it’s for charity—right? At Fête Rouge, arguably Baton Rouge’s biggest food and wine festival, ticket holders can gorge themselves on food by more than 30 chefs and sample more than 200 featured wines. It’s all in support of the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, a nonprofit of food and wine professionals in the area.

We’ve already talked wine tasting strategies for the event in 225‘s August issue. Now, let’s discuss food. Attendees to the event Friday, Aug. 23, can expect a diverse array of dishes that break down into four categories: meat, seafood, dessert and, of course, Louisiana flavor. The chefs and restaurants in each category will compete to be named the best dish in that category, as well as overall awards like Best in Show and People’s Choice. While organizers keep the dishes that will be served on Friday under wraps until the event, we do know which restaurants will represent at the event.

Here are some highlights and the full participants in each category:

Louisiana Flavor

Flambée Café and Bistro Byronz co-owner Emelie Kantrow Alton will represent both restaurants Friday with a dish made to encapsulate Louisiana flavor. For more than a decade, the Kantrow family has integrated French-inspired concepts with Louisiana staples—most recently with the tartes flambée and pots-au-feu at Flambée Café.

Others to check out in this category:

• Saul Williams, Churchills

• Amanda Key, City Pork Catering

• Theresa Albornoz, Gov’t Taco

• Josh Fortson and Jeremy Langlois, Houmas House

• Jared Tees, 18 Steak at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge

• Justin Tullier, LSU Dining

• Shawn Henderson, Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar at Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel

• Jonathan Breaux, The Overpass Merchant

• Leroy Harrison Jr., Culinary Excellence

• Chad Galiano and Justin Lambert, The Gregory at the Watermark Baton Rouge

Seafood

Thien Nguyen took over the role of executive chef at Kalurah Street Grill from his mentor, Kelley McCann, in late 2018. Nguyen has taken the grill’s menu even further, reinventing some meals to reflect his style—Asian-forward cuisine that doesn’t ignore the restaurant’s French and Cajun-Creole roots. At Fête Rouge, Nguyen will prepare his own spin on Louisiana seafood.

Others to check out in this category:

• Rickie Daigle and Don Bergeron, Bergeron’s City Market

• Daniel Dreher, Restaurant 1796 at The Myrtles Plantation

• Joshua Hebert, Roux 61

• Darryl Smith and Darrell Harris, Southern Fusion Catering

• Nate Rouse, The Francis

Meat

Rouj Creole opened in June (from the same owners of City Pork and City Slice), so this will be its first time at Fête Rouge. Rouj Creole executive chef Rory Wingett combines traditional Louisiana dishes with international flavors to exemplify what makes the state’s cuisine stand out. Italian ingredients, Spanish tapas-style dishes and a blend of Caribbean and West African spices are just some of the pieces that complete the Rouj Creole puzzle.

Others to check out in this category:

• Hershall Bergeron, Bergeron’s Boudin

• Daniel Santana, Bin 77

• Rey Atlas Bey, City Pork

• Kawande Lane, Fast Lane Catering

• Kevin Francis, TJ Ribs

Dessert

Janel Rucker will have your mouth watering just by talking about the desserts she has in her repertoire. As a caterer and French Market Bistro grill chef, Rucker knows how to cook savory, but she loves to dabble in sweets. Rucker won second place for her desserts in 2016 (espresso brownies with candied walnuts and raspberries accompanied by a Champagne glaze and gold dusting, all crowned in a sugar cage) and 2018. The restaurant will show off its sweet tooth on Friday with Rucker ready to maybe even beat her personal record and take home the first-place title.

Others to check out in this category:

• Kawande Lane, Fast Lane Catering

• Daniel Dreher, Restaurant 1796 at The Myrtles Plantation

• Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Fête Rouge Food & Wine Fête is Friday, Aug. 23, 7-10 p.m., at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge. Tickets are $75 each. Find more info at bresbr.org.