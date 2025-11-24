Standout dishes from the last five years of recipes

One afternoon every month, a small team gathers to cook, prep, style, shoot and taste to bring Dining In from 225 contributor Tracey Koch’s kitchen to yours.

Since 2013, Tracey has developed hundreds of original recipes for our magazine, from smothered, Southern-style dishes to at-home Asian-inspired cuisine. Her culinary know-how, real-world practicality and love for home cooking shines through each and every dish. And 225 contributing photographer Amy Shutt translates it all to the page.

For this month’s anniversary issue, we combed through more than 150 of Tracey’s recipes from the last five years. Here are some of our favorites.

This article was originally published in the November 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.