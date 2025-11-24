Baton Rouge's #1 lifestyle magazine since 2005

Standout dishes from the last five years of recipes

Get a taste of these tried-and-true dishes from the pages of '225' 📝😋

By
Tracey Koch
-

Photography by Amy Shutt

One afternoon every month, a small team gathers to cook, prep, style, shoot and taste to bring Dining In from 225 contributor Tracey Koch’s kitchen to yours.

Since 2013, Tracey has developed hundreds of original recipes for our magazine, from smothered, Southern-style dishes to at-home Asian-inspired cuisine. Her culinary know-how, real-world practicality and love for home cooking shines through each and every dish. And 225 contributing photographer Amy Shutt translates it all to the page.

For this month’s anniversary issue, we combed through more than 150 of Tracey’s recipes from the last five years. Here are some of our favorites.

Smothered pot roast and leftover roast beef po-boys

Homemade ramen broth and ramen bowls

Morning mixed berry smoothie

Arancini

Savory French-style king cake

Maggie’s dark chocolate pie

Ice cream bon bons

This article was originally published in the November 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.
Tracey Koch
By Tracey Koch
Tracey Koch has been creating recipes, instructing cooking classes for both kids and adults, and writing food columns in the Baton Rouge area for over 25 years. She began writing her favorite column, “Dining In,” back in 2013. Find it featured in the Taste section of 225 Magazine every month. When she is not in the kitchen developing and testing new recipes, she is writing stories for her children’s book series about a little goose from Toulouse.

