Warm up with these Homemade Ramen Broth and Ramen Bowls recipes

This article was originally published in the January 2021 issue of 225 magazine.
Homemade Ramen Broth
The broth is a key component when making a ramen bowl. It is a rich and flavorful base that can take hours to make. While I appreciate the painstaking efforts in making a traditional broth from scratch, some shortcuts can be taken when creating a homemade ramen bowl. I started with a superior quality store-bought bone broth and added fresh ginger, scallions, soy sauce and mirin to create a quick, delicious broth in under an hour. I then set the rest of the ingredients out for everyone to add in and customize their own version of a ramen bowl. This makes for a fun, easy dinner for friends and family on a cold January night.
Servings: 6
4 tablespoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped
fresh ginger
3 cloves garlic, chopped
¼ cup chopped scallion bottoms
½ cup mirin or sherry
2 quarts store-bought chicken bone broth
¼ cup low sodium soy sauce
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup dried shiitake mushrooms
- Heat the sesame oil in a large pot. Add in the ginger, garlic and scallions. Sauté for 30 seconds.
- Carefully pour in the mirin or sherry. Continue stirring for a couple of seconds.
- Pour in the bone broth and soy sauce. Bring the mixture up to a boil.
- Add the kosher salt and dried mushrooms and reduce the heat. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
- Keep the ramen broth hot while you assemble the ramen bowls.
Ramen Bowls
Servings: Yields 6
1 pound cooked ramen noodles
2 pounds cooked chicken, pork or beef
1 cup shredded carrots
1 cup shredded cabbage
1 cup sliced baby Bella mushrooms
½ cup bean sprouts
½ cup chopped green onions
½ cup fresh cilantro leaves
Toasted sesame seeds
3 soft-boiled eggs (optional)
Sesame oil to drizzle
- Cook the ramen noodles according to the package directions. Divide the cooked noodles between 6 bowls.
- Pour hot homemade ramen broth into each bowl.
- Fill each ramen bowl with the meat, vegetables and bean sprouts. Top with chopped green onions, cilantro and toasted sesame seeds.
- Cut the soft-boiled eggs in half and place a half in each bowl. Drizzle with a little sesame oil and serve.
