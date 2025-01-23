Warm up with these Homemade Ramen Broth and Ramen Bowls recipes

This article was originally published in the January 2021 issue of 225 magazine.

Homemade Ramen Broth

The broth is a key component when making a ramen bowl. It is a rich and flavorful base that can take hours to make. While I appreciate the painstaking efforts in making a traditional broth from scratch, some shortcuts can be taken when creating a homemade ramen bowl. I started with a superior quality store-bought bone broth and added fresh ginger, scallions, soy sauce and mirin to create a quick, delicious broth in under an hour. I then set the rest of the ingredients out for everyone to add in and customize their own version of a ramen bowl. This makes for a fun, easy dinner for friends and family on a cold January night.

Servings: 6

4 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped

fresh ginger

3 cloves garlic, chopped

¼ cup chopped scallion bottoms

½ cup mirin or sherry

2 quarts store-bought chicken bone broth

¼ cup low sodium soy sauce

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup dried shiitake mushrooms

Heat the sesame oil in a large pot. Add in the ginger, garlic and scallions. Sauté for 30 seconds. Carefully pour in the mirin or sherry. Continue stirring for a couple of seconds. Pour in the bone broth and soy sauce. Bring the mixture up to a boil. Add the kosher salt and dried mushrooms and reduce the heat. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Keep the ramen broth hot while you assemble the ramen bowls.

Ramen Bowls

Servings: Yields 6

1 pound cooked ramen noodles

2 pounds cooked chicken, pork or beef

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 cup sliced baby Bella mushrooms

½ cup bean sprouts

½ cup chopped green onions

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves

Toasted sesame seeds

3 soft-boiled eggs (optional)

Sesame oil to drizzle

Cook the ramen noodles according to the package directions. Divide the cooked noodles between 6 bowls. Pour hot homemade ramen broth into each bowl. Fill each ramen bowl with the meat, vegetables and bean sprouts. Top with chopped green onions, cilantro and toasted sesame seeds. Cut the soft-boiled eggs in half and place a half in each bowl. Drizzle with a little sesame oil and serve.

This article was originally published in the January 2021 issue of 225 magazine.