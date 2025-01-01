Start your day with this staff-favorite Morning Mixed Berry Smoothie recipe

There are countless combinations of fresh fruits and veggies for making a smoothie at home, but this one is my favorite.

This blend of blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and bananas gives you lots of antioxidants and vitamins, along with lots of lean protein from the homemade protein powder and Greek yogurt. This is a complete meal in a glass.

Morning Mixed Berry Smoothie

1 cup blueberries