With the beginning of a new school year and still so much uncertainty about what this fall will look like, 225‘s recipe writer Tracey Koch decided this month to focus on budget-friendly meals for your family.

Providing for our families and keeping home life as stress free as possible is now more important than ever. Thus, Tracey’s September menu is an easy meal that won’t stretch the pocketbook and will give everyone a reason to look forward to gathering around the table for a little family bonding time.

Next up is a simple side of green beans—always a go-to vegetable in Tracey’s household. They are quick to cook and a favorite of her children, especially when they were younger and not big fans of most veggies. Tracey spruced up these green beans by adding a few simple ingredients that are usually on hand in the pantry and fridge. The result turns this budget-friendly vegetable side dish into something a little more special.

Read on for the recipe and the rest of our budget-friendly dinner ideas. This story originally appeared in the September 2020 edition of 225.